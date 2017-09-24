DIPP exploring parameters to rank states for their startup ecosystem

To give a boost to startups, the Centre has initiated an exercise to rank and union territories on the basis of measures being taken by them to promote budding entrepreneurs, a official has said.



"We have discussed the initial framework. Soon, we will be formalising that. By next month, we will be able to prepare that," the official added.



The Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) will facilitate the process of ranking and it would be done by a third party."We are holding detailed consultations on parameters over which ranking can be done," the official, who did not wish to be named, said.The framework for ranking states/ on the basis of initiatives taken by them to promote was discussed in the state startup conference earlier this month.Parameters, which are under discussion, for the rankings include: a well defined startup policy, startup cell, portal, network of mentors, participation in the public procurement, number of incubators/accelerators and kind of andSeveral like Odisha, Karnataka, Rajasthan are taking several measures to promote startup ecosystem.The with the help of already ranks in terms of measures they are taking to promoteThe has launched the to promote budding in the country. The plan is aimed at giving such as holiday and inspector raj-free regime and capital gains exemption.