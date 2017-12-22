Disability activist Dr Satendra Singh is putting up a good fight

Most of us go through life not paying heed to the accessibility of buildings and public areas, until we, or someone in our midst, need to.

It is only while choosing an appropriate restaurant to invite Dr Satendra Singh, the first-ever Indian to win the prestigious Henry Viscardi Achievement Award for leadership in the global disability community, that I realise how insensitive much of the capital’s architecture is. Few elevators, slippery floors, multi-level floor plans and steep ramps — not to speak of the lack of disabled-friendly cars, public transport and more — ...