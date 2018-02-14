Disappointed by India's lack of preparation in Tests: Pollock

South African pace great on Wednesday criticised India's misplaced priorities and approach to the Test series against the Proteas, saying the team's lack of preparation stood out despite a historic ODI triumph. I was a little bit surprised by their batting. When they came on this tour I thought it was going to be their strength. I was a bit disappointed by the way they went (in the Test series)," Pollock said. He asked if would be satisfied with winning the ODI series when they should have prioritised winning the Test series instead. "Looking back, I think they have identified that preparation wise they needed to be here for more time. I suppose it goes down to what are the actual goals you want to achieve. If you want to win Test series away from home, then you have to give them more priority. And priority means more preparation. "I think going out to England, we have heard some guys are going to play county So preparation wise I think they will be better equipped when they go there or to Australia, said the former all-rounder." lost the three-match Test series 2-1, after being walloped in the first two games, but have secured a first ODI series win here last night. Pollock said, We have seen they are now settled in ODIs. Probably they could have structured the tour better and had ODIs before Tests, and that could have been better preparation for "I think practice matters. You need to have two practice matches and have a guarantee that you are genuinely good opposition than just developing players. You have to set your goals." South Africa's all-time leading Test wicket-taker added, "Is it a great thing to win the ODI series or is it a great achievement to come and win a Test series in South Africa, which you havent done? Maybe thats where the priorities havent met the same preparation." Virat Kohlis form in the ODI series has been one of the highlights for in the ODI series, and a reason for their triumph. The has 429 runs in five matches, while he was also the only batsman on both sides to score a hundred in the Test series. I saw an interview at the start of the tour and he was talking about backing himself in these conditions.

That positivity and approach paid off for me. "He wasn't fearful of the conditions and he wanted to grind out performances. He obviously came here with the right mind set. I thought the rest of the batting group would have been similar, but there wasnt anyone else who supported him particularly in the Tests, said Pollock. Pollock said, as captain, is trying to instil new confidence in the team. has had some guys support him in the ODIs and thats why have been so good. It is a slightly depleted (South African) team but in saying that the wins managed especially in the first three were very comprehensive." When asked about Kohlis on-field aggressive brand of leadership, the former said, I am not saying aggression is what he is offering, but its more the attitude that I can back myself, win the battle and come out on top." " taught me to have a great respect for the opposition but also to have a great self-belief that wherever you come up against them, you respect them but you win the battle." On Kohli's aggressive approach, he further added, I think thats what he wants to install (in the Indian team), and the confidence." The key is to strike a balance. "I suppose its always edgy, or can be. Confidence might go into over aggression and over confidence and thats the balance that they need to find. But you can always curb that aggression and attitude. "In international sport you have to have emotion, but it matters how you channel that emotion towards being calm and towards performance rather than peripheral issues, he added. Pollock was all praise for the Indian attack that managed to take all 60 wickets in the Test series and continued to impress in the ODIs as well. Thats fantastic. But you have to look at surfaces that they have played on. The hardest one to get wickets was Centurion, but on the other two, there was plenty of assistance. "But yes, I am impressed with Indias stock, said Pollock. The former felt now have plenty of options in bowling, unlike in the past. Its the first time that have had 5-6 guys that can be picked and do a good job. In the past have relied only on Javagal Srinath and Zaheer Khan, or somebody like that. "Even the spinners did a good job. So the was good. If you can keep those bowlers together as a group there is no reason why cannot be successful in England and where the fast bowlers will have to do a job.