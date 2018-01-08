Displaying Modi's photo in madrassa against Sharia: Darul Uloom fatwa chief

Madrasas on Monday refused to abide by the government's order of installing Modi's portrait in all educational institutions saying it is "against Sharia".

Speaking to ANI, of Darul Uloom, Mufti said that the must think before issuing such orders which affects the Sharia religion and sentiments.

"It is against Sharia. There had never been order to put photos of any ever, why now? The must think before issuing orders which affects Sharia, religion and sentiments," he added.

On Sunday, clarifying his stance on the installation of Modi's portrait in madrasas, Chief Minister said that the move should not be objected to.

"He is the of the nation and madrasas are schools. Our books also include pictures of great personalities. So why should anybody have an objection to it?" asked Rawat.

The madarsas in the BJP-ruled State have refused to comply with the State order, on religious grounds.

The order was issued to all the government-run educational institutions soon after the last year, asking them to install a portrait of Modi inside their premises and take a pledge to implement his vision of building a new by 2022.