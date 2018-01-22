Disqualified AAP MLAs withdraw plea challenging EC's recommendation

The 20 disqualified MLAs today withdrew their application from the challenging the Election Commission's recommendation in the office of profit case, saying they would file a fresh plea after examining the notification for their disqualification. Justice allowed the MLAs to withdraw their plea and termed it "dismissed as withdrawn". Manish Vashisht, appearing for one of the MLAs, told the court that their application challenging the poll panel's recommendation to the disqualifying them as legislators has become "infructuous" as a notification in this regard has already been issued on January 20. The had on January 19 refused to pass any interim order of protection to MLAs, whose names have been recommended for disqualification as legislators by the (EC) for holding office of profit. In its opinion sent to the President, the EC had said that by being parliamentary secretaries, they held office of profit and were liable to be disqualified as MLAs of the The petition before the EC was filed by against 21 MLAs who were appointed as parliamentary secretaries by the government in Delhi. The proceedings against Jarnail Singh were dropped after he resigned as the Rajouri Garden MLA to contest the Assembly polls. The 20 MLAs include, (Dwarka), (Chandni Chowk), (Gandhi Nagar), (Kalkaji), (Najafgarh) -- who is also a -- Madan Lal (Kasturba Nagar), Manoj Kumar (Kondli), Naresh Yadav (Mehrauli), (Laxmi Nagar), Others are: Rajesh Gupta (Wazirpur), Rajesh Rishi Janakpuri), Sanjeev Jha (Burari), (Rohtas Nagar), Som Dutt (Sadar Bazar), Sharad Kumar (Narela), Shiv Charan Goel (Moti Nagar), (Mundka), Vijendar Garg (Rajinder Nagar) and Jarnail Singh (Tilak Nagar). In their pleas, they had sought a stay on the proceedings before the EC as well as any communication to the by the poll panel. They had contended that no hearing on the merits of the case had taken place before the EC, nor any opportunity granted to the petitioners before the poll panel.

They also claimed that no evidence was led by complainant