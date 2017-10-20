Diwali 2017 pics: Air pollution chokes Delhiites, dense fog clouds vision

in New Delhi hit 18 times the healthy limit on Friday under a thick, toxic haze after a night of fireworks to celebrate Diwali despite a court-ordered ban on their sales.

Residents of the sprawling Indian capital, which already ranks among the world’s most polluted cities, complained of eyes watering and aggravated coughs as levels of PM 2.5, tiny particulate matter that reaches deep into the lungs, rose alarmingly.

Air quality usually worsens in New Delhi ahead of Diwali, the festival of lights, and the Supreme Court temporarily banned the sale of firecrackers, aiming to lessen the risk to





Smog covers New Delhi after Diwali festival. BS Photo by Dalip Kumar But many still lit fireworks across the capital late into the night, either using old stocks or buying them from neighbouring states.

Air quality recorded 'very poor'

The volume of ultra fine particulates PM2.5 and PM10 also witnessed sharp increase after 7 p.m. on Diwali night, online indicators of pollution monitoring stations in Delhi and NCR showed.

According to Central Pollution Control Board data, the air quality index in Delhi and adjoining Gurugram and Noida satellite towns was recorded "very poor" at 15 monitoring stations - where it ranged from 339 to 390. The index value between 300 and 400 is considered "very poor" that can cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure.







Smog covers New Delhi after Diwali festival. Photo: PTI It measured above severe level (401-500) in at least three places of Delhi. The severe level means that can even affect healthy people and seriously impact those with existing diseases.





People performing yoga at Lodhi Garden as smog covers New Delhi after Diwali festival. Photo: PTI Some parts of Delhi such as Mandir Marg showed an air quality reading of 941, close enough to the maximum level of 999 beyond which no readings are available. The index measures concentrations of PM 2.5, PM 10, ozone, nitrogen dioxide and sulphur dioxide among other indicators.

Air quality better than 2015

But the air quality was still better than last year post Diwali when the air quality index in Delhi and NCR on an average measured 445. In 2015, it was 360.





Smog covers New Delhi after Diwali festival. BS photo by Dalip Kumar The Supreme Court ban on sale of firecrackers didn't prevent people from lighting sparklers, rockets and loud Diwali "bombs" though the volume was lower than previous years. Some people claimed to have travelled out of the city or shopped online to buy firecrackers, while many claimed they used last year's leftover stock to celebrate Diwali.

SC's order poorly enforced

Some environment activists said the court order was poorly enforced and firecrackers were still available to celebrate one of north India’s biggest festivals.