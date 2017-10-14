Diwali: Tea lights and tales

Satish Gupta Artist Your Diwali wishlist: Ideally, I would want the gift of a clean environment this Diwali — free of dust and pollution, both physical and mental. The best Diwali gift given: The best gift that I ever gave to my family, friends and collectors was a set of miniature oil paintings created by me. This was several years ago but people still remember that gift. The best Diwali gift received: A limited edition Sailor fountain pen. This was from a limited edition of 99 handcrafted Balaji pens and I was gifted No 99. I was ...