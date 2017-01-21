DMK working president MK Stalin sits on fast over ban on Jallikattu

We seek permanent measure that will ensure conducting of Jallikattu without any hindrances: DMK

MLAs, MPs and party workers, led by its working president M K Stalin, began a fast on Saturday demanding the permanent removal of the ban on Jallikattu.



cadres and party functionaries from various districts are also participating in the fast.



said they wanted a permanent measure which will ensure conducting of without any hindrances.



Stalin had on Friday welcomed Chief Minister O Panneerselvam's announcement that the state government would issue an to amend the Prevention of Cruelty Act to allow but insisted that bulls should be permanently removed from 'performing animals' category by the Centre so that the sport is held in the state annually.



He also welcomed the protesters' assertion that their agitation would continue till was held.

