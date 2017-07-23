DMRC workers call off stir, Delhi Metro services will resume on Monday

The ongoing protest by the Rail Corporation's (DMRC) non-executive employees was called off on Sunday after all the issues raised by the agitating employees were amicably settled following many rounds of meetings and deliberations with Managing Director Mangu Singh and other senior officials.

Delhi Metro's non-executive staff's, including train operators and maintenance workers, protest was held over a demand for hike in their pay.

The services will continue according to schedule on Monday onwards, Spokesman Anuj Dayal said.

The issue was also deliberated in detail on Saturday in a high level meeting chaired by Ministry of Urban Development secretary D S Mishra and Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi's Chief Secretary Dr M M Kutty with Mangu Singh.