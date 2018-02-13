Do not deny benefits to people for want of Aadhaar: Union Law Minister

Law and on Tuesday asked state governments to ensure that no one is denied any benefit he or she is entitled to for want of Aadhaar. "Aadhaar is big platform which leads to good governance and savings but I would like to say there is law of Aadhaar. This law says that you cannot deny benefit to anyone for want of Aadhaar. If the person is not having Aadhaar ask him to get Aadhaar but you should give him benefit using alternative mode," Prasad told state IT ministers and secretaries today. He was speaking at state IT ministers conclave here. "Many times ration is not given at ration shop.

It should not happen. You should think about it. No one should deny ration to poor," Prasad said. The statement from Prasad comes within a week of report that a civil hospital in Gurgaon denied admission to a pregnant woman as she was not carrying her and she had to deliver baby outside the hospital. Prasad said that many times finger print of elderlies do not match and he has directed the department to note their Aadhaar number in a register but they should not be denied benefits they are entitled to. The minister said the government is working to link Aadhaar with motor driving licence and cited an example to explain that the move will help in identifying offenders. He said that state governments should start using digital technologies in delivering services to people and outsource some of their work to BPOs being opened under India BPO Promotion Scheme. "We are trying to create $1 trillion digital economy in the country in next five years. This will generate jobs for 50-75 lakh people," Prasad said. The minister asked the states to focus on cyber security and train their personnel as the growth in use of technology will enhance risk in the cyber space as well.