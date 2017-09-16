JUST IN
Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu & Kashmir's Arnia, 1 BSF jawan killed

Do not interfere: India slams Pakistan's comments on Kashmir

Speaking on behalf of Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation, Pakistan blamed India for denying right of self-determination to Kashmiris

ANI  |  New York 

United Nations. Photo: Reuters
India on Friday outrightly rejected the statement and references by Pakistan on behalf of the Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) relating to Jammu and Kashmir and said that "OIC has no locus standi on India's internal affairs".

Exercising India's right to reply, Dr Sumit Seth, First Secretary at the Permanent Mission of India to UN, said," President, I'm taking this floor to exercise India's right of reply in response to the statement made by Pakistan on behalf of the Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation."

"India notes with utmost regret that the OIC in its statement contains factually incorrect and misleading references to the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral and inseparable part of India," said Seth.

Seth further added, "India outrightly rejects all such references. The OIC has no locus standi on India's internal affairs. We strongly advise the OIC to refrain from making such references in future."

The OIC is a 57-nation grouping which claims to be the collected voice of Muslims across the world.

Speaking on behalf of OIC, Pakistan had blamed India for human rights violations Jammu and Kashmir and accused it in denying the right of self-determination to Kashmiris.
First Published: Sat, September 16 2017. 10:34 IST

