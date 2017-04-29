TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

IPL 2017: RCB, a rudderless group of Galacticos
Business Standard

Do not politicise triple talaq, come together to find a solution: Modi

Modi also said that he would fight against the sufferings of the Muslim daughters in the country

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Narendra Modi, Modi, Narendra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged people from the Muslim community not to "politicise" the triple talaq issue and requested them to come forward and find a "solution".

"I urge the people of Muslim community to not politicise the issue of triple talaq," Modi said while speaking on the occasion of Basava Jayanti.

"I request them to come forward and find a solution," the Prime Minister said.

Modi also said that he would fight against the sufferings of the Muslim daughters in the country. "My government will bring an end to this archaic law," he added.

Earlier in April, the Prime Minister had raised the triple talaq issue during the national executive meeting of his party in Bhubaneswar.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Do not politicise triple talaq, come together to find a solution: Modi

Modi also said that he would fight against the sufferings of the Muslim daughters in the country

Modi also said that he would fight against the sufferings of the Muslim daughters in the country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged people from the Muslim community not to "politicise" the triple talaq issue and requested them to come forward and find a "solution".

"I urge the people of Muslim community to not politicise the issue of triple talaq," Modi said while speaking on the occasion of Basava Jayanti.

"I request them to come forward and find a solution," the Prime Minister said.

Modi also said that he would fight against the sufferings of the Muslim daughters in the country. "My government will bring an end to this archaic law," he added.

Earlier in April, the Prime Minister had raised the triple talaq issue during the national executive meeting of his party in Bhubaneswar.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Do not politicise triple talaq, come together to find a solution: Modi

Modi also said that he would fight against the sufferings of the Muslim daughters in the country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged people from the Muslim community not to "politicise" the triple talaq issue and requested them to come forward and find a "solution".

"I urge the people of Muslim community to not politicise the issue of triple talaq," Modi said while speaking on the occasion of Basava Jayanti.

"I request them to come forward and find a solution," the Prime Minister said.

Modi also said that he would fight against the sufferings of the Muslim daughters in the country. "My government will bring an end to this archaic law," he added.

Earlier in April, the Prime Minister had raised the triple talaq issue during the national executive meeting of his party in Bhubaneswar.

image
Business Standard
177 22