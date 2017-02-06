Do the due diligence before joining a money-making scheme on the Net

By now you would surely have read the story about a Noida-based company called Ablaze Info Solutions, which is said to have defrauded about 700,000 customers of a cumulative Rs 3,700 crore.

In this scheme, first had to pay a substantial subscription fee to join the scheme, after which they were compensated for clicking on links. There were also incentives for bringing in other members to the scheme, which made it akin to a multi-level marketing (MLM) model. Experts advise to be cautious and do adequate due before putting their hard-earned money into such schemes.

According to cyber experts, this scheme took off because the activity it was pursuing was per se a legitimate one. There is a whole industry on the Internet, wherein you can earn money by clicking on links: it improves the traffic on a website and allows it to demand higher advertising revenue. Many websites outsource this task of improving traffic to third parties, which in turn recruit people in countries like India. Similarly, you can be paid for activities filling out forms, responding to surveys, and so on. Many youngsters, by spending five-six hours each day, are able to make a decent, though not huge, an amount of money by pursuing such activities.

The mistake people made in this case was to jump headlong into Ablaze Info Solutions' offer without doing adequate due on the Internet. "There are many other players who would have offered the same amount of money without asking for a subscription fee," says Udbhav Tiwari, policy officer at the Centre for Internet and Society, Bengaluru. The very fact that the company was asking for a substantial subscription fee should have made people suspicious, he adds.

Experts suggest that before joining such a website or program, one should spend time doing some due diligence. Especially if a company is asking for money, you need to check whether you can trust it. Go to various forums and check what is being said about the company on them. Many people would have had grievances against this company for quite some time. A bit of searching on the internet would have warned a person not to enrol for its program. There are also aggregators which tell you which are the top 10 legitimate websites that provide such jobs.

Having joined such a program, people should turn cautious the moment the company misses out on payments or delays them. If the company then avoids your queries, that is a sure sign of trouble. At that stage, you should stop all interactions with the company and report it to the police.

The cyber cells of the police are often overworked and understaffed. They don't have the and resources and manpower to address every complaint. Only if enough number of people complain will they take action. So, try to find others who are in similar trouble and encourage them to complain.