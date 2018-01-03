Do you guys cover cricket or 2G, piqued Vinod Rai asks scribes

Vinod Rai, who is also the head of BCCI's Committee of Administrators (COA) on Wednesday refused to comment on the court verdict on the acquittal of 17 people in the 2G Spectrum scam.



On December 21, former telecom minister and DMK MP were acquitted by a special court in the 2G spectrum scam case. Fifteen others accused in the case and three companies were also acquitted.



Rai, who was the Comptroller & Auditor General of India (CAG) when the auditor filed the report, was in town for a meeting of the COA, which runs the now.When a reporter sought for his comments on the 2G (case), Rai quipped: "Aap log cricket handle karto ho ya 2G handle karte ho (Do you guys cover cricket or 2G?)".Rai has so far not commented on the issue on any forum.