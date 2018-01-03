Do you guys cover cricket or 2G, piqued Vinod Rai asks scribes

-
ALSO READ'It was a scam by Vinod Rai': Congress tears into ex-CAG after 2G verdict Cong calls 2G verdict a black mark on CAG, demands prosecution of Vinod Rai 2G verdict has exposed BJP conspiracy to grab power: Congress 2G scam verdict: Court defers cases against A Raja, Kanimozhi to December 5 Raja says entire 2G case was cooked up; Kanimozhi feels justice delivered
-
Former CAG Vinod Rai, who is also the head of BCCI's Committee of Administrators (COA) on Wednesday refused to comment on the court verdict on the acquittal of 17 people in the 2G Spectrum scam.
On December 21, former telecom minister A Raja and DMK MP Kanimozhi were acquitted by a special court in the 2G spectrum scam case. Fifteen others accused in the case and three companies were also acquitted.
Rai, who was the Comptroller & Auditor General of India (CAG) when the national auditor filed the 2G scam report, was in town for a meeting of the COA, which runs the BCCI now.
When a reporter sought for his comments on the 2G (case), Rai quipped: "Aap log cricket handle karto ho ya 2G handle karte ho (Do you guys cover cricket or 2G?)".
Rai has so far not commented on the issue on any forum.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU