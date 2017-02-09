Doctors deployed on-board Duronto trains: MoS Railways

TRENDING ON BS
IANS  |  New Delhi 

The central government on Wednesday said that the Indian Railways has deployed doctors on-board Duronto trains on a pilot basis for a period of two years.

"A pilot project of deployment of doctors in Duronto Trains was undertaken for a period of two years," Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain informed the Lok Sabha.

However, the Minister clarified that patients with serious ailments would be de-boarded for medical treatment as necessary equipments like ECG machines do not function properly on-board due to vibrations.

"Station masters of all stations have details of doctors, clinics and hospitals, both government and private, in the vicinity of the station, so that their services could also be availed, in emergencies," the minister explained.

"Ambulance services of both railway hospitals and state governments are utilised when required," he concluded.

