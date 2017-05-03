Doctors treating Eman Ahmed seek apology from her sister

Shaimaa Selim alleged that hospital authorities used her sister for mere publicity

Doctors treating Egyptian have sought an apology from her sibling Shaimaa Selim, who alleged that the hospital authorities used her sister for mere publicity and made false claims about the former's weight loss.



Senior leader Shaina N C also came out in support of the demand by the doctors of Saifee hospital, which treated Eman for weight loss.



"All said and done, it would be in order for her (Shaimaa) to apologise to Dr and the hospital authorities for the good work they had done for Eman.



"Her action is not only an insult to the doctors and hospital authorities, but to the governments of and India," Shaina said.



The leader along with Lakdawala and Dr Aparna Bhaskar called on Governor C Vidyasagar Rao last evening to seek an apology from



" was looking quite well and it can be seen that she had lost considerable amount of weight," Shaina said, adding, "I have already spoken to Eman assuring her that the hospital authorities and the government are her well-wishers."



The Saifee hospital has already made it clear that they would not be charging any fee from Eman's family.



Eman, believed to be world's heaviest woman, weighed around 500 kg when she was brought to Saifee Hospital here in February.

