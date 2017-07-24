Doklam: China says India must pull back troops, ready to defend sovereignty

Beijing on Monday urged New Delhi to immediately withdraw all troops that have "illegally" entered China, stating that the nation would defend its territorial sovereignty "at all costs".

"The Chinese border troops have taken initial counter measures at the site and will step up targeted deployment and training," Xinhua news agency quoted Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence, as saying.

According to China, Indian troops crossed the China-India boundary into Chinese territory last month to obstruct road construction in Doklam region.



The borders of India, and China meet at Doklam, which holds strategic importance to all the three nations.

China calls Doklam its own territory but India and call it Bhutanese territory.

India, a close ally of Bhutan, stopped the from building a road in Doklam in June, leading to the face-off between New Delhi and Beijing.



Wu urged India to immediately withdraw it troops, describing the request as a prerequisite to resolving the situation.

"We strongly urge India to take solid measures to correct its mistakes and desist from provocation," Wu said, calling for a joint effort to maintain peace in the border areas.

The spokesperson warned India to abandon any impractical illusions.

The history of the in the past 90 years has demonstrated its increasing capacities and unshakable determination to safeguard sovereignty and territorial integrity, he said.

"It's easier to shake a mountain than the PLA," Wu said.

Both Indian and Chinese armies are eyeball-to-eyeball at Doklam. India says it wants to resolve the issue diplomatically.