Doklam: Our army will 'annihilate' Indian troops, Chinese media warns Modi

China's state-run media has warned Prime Minister Modi not to push into a "reckless conflict" with as People's Liberation Army, as the latter is sufficiently capable of annihilating Indian troops in the border region.

Describing India's military strength as being "far behind" that of China, the Global Times asserted that that if the nearly two-month long tense stand-off was escalated to a military conflict then "It is a war with an obvious result, as PLA has made sufficient preparation for military confrontation. The of Prime Minister Modi should be aware of the PLA's overwhelming firepower and logistics."

The editorial titled, "Modi mustn't pull into reckless conflict", has warned Indian border troops that there are no rivals to the PLA field forces. "If a war spreads, the PLA is perfectly capable of annihilating all Indian troops in the border region."

Chinese foreign and defense ministries have been issuing warnings and strong statements against on a daily basis and termed the standoff as an "illegal trespass of Indian troops into Chinese territory" and vowed "to take all necessary measures to make withdraw its troops unconditionally".

The editorial even ridiculed Defence Minister Arun Jaitley's recent remark that of 2017 is different from what it was in 1962, in which had defeated Indian forces. It said the should stop "lying". "The gap in strength between the two countries is the largest in the past 50 years. If the wants to start a war, at least it should tell its people the truth," it said.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has reiterated that India's road map is peace and talks are going on to resolve the issue diplomatically.

Our concerns emanate from Chinese action on the ground which have implications for the determination of the tri-junction boundary point between India, and Bhutan and the alignment of India- boundary in the Sikkim sector. Thus is trying to change the status-quo of the disputed tri-junction boundary point.

The standoff started in June when Chinese soldiers tried to unilaterally change the status quo in the strategically important Doklam region of Bhutan by building a road in the area.

The editorial asserted that " should shun its illusions of having the support of US and Japan to treat " The editorial explained that is giving peace a chance "So why hasn't the PLA started? cherishes the decade-long peace on the border and wishes not to break it. We want to give peace a chance and allow to recognize the grave consequences."

has made its stance clear that that it stands for peace the border question can be solved diplomatically, not by war. Sushma said, "The tri-junction points and India- boundary alignment in the Sikkim sector had been earlier addressed in a written common understanding reached between the Special Representatives of and on the boundary question in December 2012.i.e."The tri-junction boundary points between India, and third countries will be finalised in consultation with the concerned countries." Since 2012 we have not held any discussion on the tri-junction with Bhutan. The Chinese action in the Doklam area is therefore of concern.