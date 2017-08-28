The Indian Army on Monday began the process of "disengagement" of its troops at the standoff area in Doklam, with the Chinese side also withdrawing its soldiers, Army sources said.

This comes as India and China on Monday agreed to disengage their troops after a nearly three-month standoff at the Doklam plateau area in the Sikkim sector.

Sources in India said the troop withdrawal will be from both sides.



The withdrawal of Indian troops from the standoff point started around noon on Monday.

Around 350-400 Indian troops were there at the border point. India had refused to withdraw its soldiers unless there was a simultaneous withdrawal from the Chinese side as well.



The at Doklam, at the tri-junction of India-China-Bhutan, has been continuing since June 16 when Indian troops stopped a Chinese PLA unit from building a road in the area.

On Monday, a statement from the External Affairs Ministry said both countries have agreed to "disengage" in Doklam.

India's Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said: "In recent weeks, India and China have maintained diplomatic communication in respect of the incident at Doklam. During these communications, we were able to express our views and convey our concerns and interests".

"On this basis, expeditious disengagement of border personnel at face-off site at Doklam has been agreed to, and is ongoing," it said.

