Doklam standoff a test for India, China; we must learn from it: Beijing

Ahead of India- 20th round of the SR-level talks, Beijing said the stand-off between the two countries had posed a 'major test' for the bilateral ties, adding it was important to learn a lesson from the conflict to avoid it in future.

"In 2017, China-India relations have maintained a good momentum generally but the incident posed a major test for the two countries. We should learn lessons from this incident to avoid any further conflict of this kind in the future," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a media briefing here on Tuesday.

Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and China's State Councillor Yang Jiechi are designated Special Representatives to the respective countries in the 20th round of India- border talks which is expected to be held this week in New Delhi. The two nations will meet for the first time after the 73-day military stand-off at (Donglang) near the border.

The Special Representative meeting will also allow both the sides to exchange their views on the international and regional issues of major concern, Hua added.

She further said that the meeting was not only a high-level channel for the border issue discussion, but also the platform for strategic communication.

"We should follow our historical conventions on the border to uphold the tranquillity and peace in the border region as well as safeguard the larger picture of the India- relations," Hua averred.

Discussing about the stand-off's impact on the talks, Hua said the issue also figured in the recent visit of Foreign Minister Wang Yi to New Delhi.

Though the talks are scheduled for December 22, an official announcement is yet to be made from both the sides.