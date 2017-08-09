Doklam standoff: Countdown to war with India begins, says Chinese daily

The countdown to a military conflict between and has begun and should come to senses and withdraw troops from Doklam before it's too late, a Chinese daily said on Wednesday.

An editorial in the state-run Daily told that the "clock is ticking away". The piece was latest addition to the hostile commentaries in the Chinese media.

The newspaper said " will only have itself to blame" if it didn't withdraw troops from Doklam where its troops are locked in a stand-off with the Chinese Army since mid-June.

"The countdown to a clash between the two forces has begun, and the clock is ticking away the time to what seems to be an inevitable conclusion," it said.

"As the standoff ... enters its seventh week, the window for a peaceful solution is closing."

has warned of serious consequences if Indian troops were not pulled back from Doklam, which Beijing calls Donglang and claims is its territory.

has proposed to to simultaneously pull back from Doklam, which and Bhutan say belongs to Thimpu. Beijing has refused.

The newspaper said had ignored China's stern warnings.

"Anyone with eyes to see and ears to hear will have got the message. Yet refuses to come to its senses and pull its troops back to its own side of the border."