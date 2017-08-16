Doklam standoff enters third month, China reiterates India must retreat

As the standoff in Doklam entered the third month, China on Wednesday renewed its call for India to withdraw troops from the area.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said the withdrawal of troops by India was a precondition for any dialogue between both sides.

India is for simultaneous withdrawal of troops from Doklam in sector which is at the tri-junction of India-China-

The crisis began on June 16 when the Indian Army prevented Chinese troops from building a road in Doklam.

India says the area belongs to close neighbour Bhutan, but says the area belongs to it and has asked India to stay out of its boundary dispute with