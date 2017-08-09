Doklam standoff: Indian Army is in 'no war, no peace' mode, say sources

The is in a 'no war, no peace' mode against the in Dokalam and status quo continues in the area, official sources said on Wednesday.

They said there has been no specific movement of and weapons by the in the area, adding whatever "movement" is taking place is for maintenance purpose.

Asked specifically about reports of sending of from the Sukna-based 33 Corps to Dokalam, the sources said there has been no enhancement of army personnel in the India- Bhutan-China trijunction.

We are in no war no peace mode in Dokalam, the sources said.

In military parlance, no war, no peace mode refers to a confrontation or face-off position with enemies.

India and China have been locked in a face-off in the Dokalam area of the Sikkim sector for 50 days after Indian stopped the from building a road in the area.

China claimed it was constructing the road within their territory and has been demanding immediate pull-out of the Indian from the disputed Dokalam plateau. Bhutan says Dokalam belongs to it but China claims it to be its territory and says Thimphu has no dispute with Beijing over it.

