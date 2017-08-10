Doklam standoff: Pull back 53 troops from our territory, China tells India

on Wednesday said that 53 remained in and asked to pull them back.

The Foreign Ministry told the Global Times that 53 soldiers and a bulldozer from the Indian side remain in the as of Monday.

" should withdraw its troops and equipment. Regardless of how many have trespassed into and stayed in Chinese territory, they have gravely infringed on China's sovereignty," the ministry said.

Last week, said 48 were present in has been insisting that withdraws its troops from where both sides have been locked in a nearly two-month stand-off.

is for a simultaneous withdrawal from Doklam, which, it says, belongs to its other neighbour says the area belongs to and has asked to stay out its dispute with

The crisis began in mid-June when the prevented Chinese troops from building a road in