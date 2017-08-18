Doklam: Will continue to engage with China to find a solution, says India

on Friday said it will continue to engage with to find a mutually acceptable solution to the Dokalam standoff, asserting that peace and tranquility on the border is an important pre-requisite for a smooth bilateral relationship.



"We will continue to engage with to find a mutually acceptable solution," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said replying to a volley of questions on the issue.



He said peace and tranquility in the border areas is an important pre-requisite for the smooth development of bilateral relations.Asked about the incident between Chinese troops and Indian border guards in on August 15, the MEA spokesperson said, "Such incidents are not in the interest of either side."He said two border personnel meetings (BPMs) had taken place between Indian border guards and Chinese troops recently.He said one BPM had taken place at Chushul on August 16 and another one at Nathu La a week before.When asked whether had shared hydrological data with as floods have severely hit Assam and Bihar, Kumar said no such data was received from Beijing on the Brahmaputra this year.and have an existing mechanism under which both countries share hydrological data.Kumar said non-sharing of hydrological data by cannot be linked to the current standoff as there can be technical reasons for it.