Domestic air traffic up 20% in June, IndiGo retains market leadership

Domestic air traffic registered a growth of 20 per cent with domestic carriers ferrying 95.86 lakh passengers in June as compared to 79.75 lakh travellers during the corresponding period last year, as per the government's monthly traffic data released on Wednesday.
IndiGo has retained its tag as the market leader, cornering 40 per cent of the entire domestic aviation market with a total 38.26 lakh passengers flown last month. It is followed by Jet Airways with 15.2 per cent and Air India with 13.0 per cent.
In terms of on-time performance, IndiGo is again at the top position with 86.1 per cent of its flights departing and arriving as per schedule. This was followed by Vistara (80.8 per cent) and SpiceJet (79.8 per cent).
SpiceJet is on top in terms of passenger load factor, with 94.5 per cent seat occupancy on its flights. Air Asia saw 89.6 per cent seat occupancy, followed by GoAir at 89.4 per cent.
A total of 13,254 passengers were affected due to cancellations with IndiGo leading the pack with 6,982 passengers affected. 1,359 passengers were denied boarding by various airlines, out of which Jet Airways and JetLite together turned away the most number of travellers at 1,194.
Airlines had to pay Rs 37.31 lakh to compensate passengers for cancellations and Rs 69.28 lakh for denying boarding.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU