Don't curb children's aims to keep them from harmful stimuli: Samir Parikh

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar recently appealed to the authorities to ban reality television shows that involve children. His argument was that such shows can be emotionally scarring for children. SAMIR PARIKH, director of the department of mental health and behavioural sciences at Fortis Healthcare in Delhi, tells Manavi Kapur that children need to be trained to absorb the content around them in a healthy manner rather than ban a certain type of show altogether. Edited excerpts: Do you agree that a reality television show that stars children ‘destroys’ them ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?