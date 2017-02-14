Don't 'demonise' Donald Trump, says S Jaishankar

Trump has been facing heat after he put a travel ban on citizens from 7 Mulsim majority countries

Foreign Secretary on Tuesday said US President Donald Trump, who is under attack over his controversial immigration policy, should not be "demonised".



"Don't demonise Trump, analyse Trump. He represents a thought process. It's not a momentary expression," Jaishankar said during an interactive session at the Gateway House dialogue here.



Trump has been facing heat over his controversial immigration policy after he put a travel ban on citizens from seven Mulsim majority countries and some other decisions of his administration, including those relating to which caused concern in too.



Jaishankar, who delivered an address on "Political change and economic uncertainties" at the event co-hosted by the MEA and Gateway House, also said has to play a larger role on the global scene.



"At a time when horizons of a lot of major countries are getting narrower...If the major (countries) are pulling back there is a space out there and it is in our interest to use that space. In my view, we should be looking at more powered position in international forum," he said.

Press Trust of India