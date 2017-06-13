Don't enter the sea during monsoon season, says agency manning Goa beaches

With the onset of monsoon, a private agency employed by the to man the state beaches, has warned against swimming in the sea and entering choppy waters for the next four months, from June to September.

"We advise visitors not to venture into the sea during the monsoon months. We have put up at all the beaches which means that the area is not meant for swimming. Even wading into the waters is not advisable," P N Pandey, General Manager (Operations) Drishti Lifesaving Private Limited, said in a release.

The state has 105-kilometre long coastline and the lifesaving agency has deployed 700-odd personnel to man the beaches and tourist spots.

Pandey said that those visiting the beach should keep minimum 10 meters away from the waterline and follow the instructions given by lifeguards.

He said that the team of lifeguards present along the coast is monitoring the conditions.

In case of a dry spell over the next few months and depending on the conditions, Drishti may open up a few beach stretches.

"Goa's coastline is quite complex and requires mapping every morning. If conditions are favourable, we may open up the zones on some of the beaches for visitors who want to wade into the waters," Pandey said.

"These zones can be identified by the red and yellow flags and will be decided on a daily basis depending on the day's However, even in such conditions, swimming is not advisable due to the presence of underwater currents and rip tides," he added.

The agency said, "The adults have been cautioned to keep a very close eye on children while on the beach and to not allow them to venture into the waters unattended, no matter how shallow it may be."