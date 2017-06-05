Don't expect govt to be quiet since you are from media: Naidu on NDTV raids

There was no political interference in the CBI
raids on NDTV
founder Prannoy Roy's properties, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu
said on Monday while stressing that the law was taking its course.
"If somebody does something wrong simply because they belong to media, you cannot expect the government to keep quiet," Naidu told reporters.
The officials were doing their duty and there is no political interference in this, he said, adding that media
was free and independent in the country.
"The CBI
might have received some information. That is why they have taken action," Naidu said.
The CBI
on Monday searched the residence of NDTV
founder Prannoy Roy in New Delhi and three other locations for allegedly causing losses to a private bank, a move termed by NDTV
as a "witch-hunt" based on "same old" false accusations.
The agency has registered a case against Roy, his wife Radhika and RRPR Holdings for allegedly causing losses of Rs 48 crore to ICICI Bank, CBI
sources said.
They said the agency was conducting searches at four places in the national
capital and in Dehradun.
"This morning, the CBI
stepped up the concerted harassment of NDTV
and its promoters based on the same old endless false accusations," NDTV
said in a statement.
It said NDTV
and its promoters would fight tirelessly against this witch-hunt by multiple agencies.
"We will not succumb to these attempts to blatantly undermine democracy and free speech in India.
We have one message to those who are trying to destroy the institutions of India
and everything it stands for: we will fight for our country and overcome these forces," it said.
