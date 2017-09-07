Don't mix NIA terror funding probe in Kashmir with politics: Kiren Rijiju

-
ALSO READRohingyas to be deported, don't preach India on refugees: Kiren Rijiju Union Minister Rijiju escapes unhurt as chopper makes emergency landing Nation with families of martyred soldiers, says Kiren Rijiju Final solution to ULFA demands very soon, says Kiren Rijiju Terror funding: NIA detain Geelani's son-in-law, 2 other Hurriyat leaders
-
Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday dismissed objections to the investigation by the NIA into terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir saying the ongoing probe of the anti-terror agency should not be linked with politics.
"The NIA is doing its duty. It is working in national interest. No one should object it. No one should mix it with politics," he told reporters on the sidelines of a function.
Rijiju was responding to questions on announcement by Kashmiri separatists Yasin Malik, Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq that they would hold a dharna outside the office of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Delhi and court arrest against the alleged harassment by the agency.
The NIA has been conducting raids and arresting people associated with the separatist leaders in connection with alleged money laundering and some other cases.
In Srinagar, Malik was today arrested by local police while Farooq was put under house arrest. Geelani is under house arrest for the past several years now.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU