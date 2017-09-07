Don't mix NIA terror funding probe in Kashmir with politics: Kiren Rijiju

Union minister on Thursday dismissed objections to the investigation by the NIA into terror funding in saying the ongoing probe of the anti-terror agency should not be linked with politics.



"The NIA is doing its duty. It is working in interest. No one should object it. No one should mix it with politics," he told reporters on the sidelines of a function.



Rijiju was responding to questions on announcement by Kashmiri separatists Yasin Malik, Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq that they would hold a dharna outside the office of the Investigation Agency (NIA) in Delhi and court arrest against the alleged harassment by the agency.The NIA has been conducting raids and arresting people associated with the separatist leaders in connection with alleged money laundering and some other cases.In Srinagar, Malik was today arrested by local police while Farooq was put under house arrest. Geelani is under house arrest for the past several years now.