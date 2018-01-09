Don't muzzle freedom of press with defamation for 'wrong reporting': SC

The and expression of the media must be allowed to the "fullest" and the press may not be hauled up for for "some wrong reporting", the Supreme has observed. The observation came from a bench headed by which refused to entertain an appeal against a High order quashing a complaint against a and a "In a democracy, you (petitioner) must learn to tolerate," the bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, said. "There could be some error or enthusiasm in reporting an alleged scam. But, we must allow and expression to press at the fullest.

There may be some wrong reporting. For that they need not be hauled up for defamation," the apex said. Referring to its earlier verdict that had upheld the validity of the penal on defamation, it said the provision may be constitutional, but an alleged incorrect news item about a scam does not amount to the offence of A woman had filed the appeal against the High order quashing her private complaint accusing a of telecasting an alleged incorrect news which she had claimed had defamed her and her family members. It was said in the plea that a news report was telecast in April 2010 with regard to alleged irregular allotment of land in Bihiya Industrial Area by Industrial Area Development Authority to her for establishing a processing unit. The news channel and the had made scandalous and derogatory statements against her and her family, the plea had alleged. The High had quashed the complaint and the apex upheld that order.