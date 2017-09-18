Don't spread lies on India: Rijiju to rights groups

Minister of State for Home Affairs on Monday asked the to not spread false information against India on Rohingya Muslims matter.

His statement comes ahead of filing an affidavit in the over the issue.

"It (Rohingya issue) is a sensitive matter. Whatever the Government of India does, it will be in the nation's interest. I would like to request the International Human Rights Committee and Commissions to not spread anything wrong against India," he told media here.

The Union Minister further said that the Centre will take a decision, which will in the nation's interest, on the Rohingya matter.

"Our way forward will be based in the nation's interest and we'll mention the same in our affidavit to be submitted in the Supreme Court," he added.

The Centre will today file an affidavit in the apex court on the Rohingya matter.

The apex court will also hear a plea filed by the two Rohingya immigrants, Mohammad Salimullah and Mohammad Shaqir, seeking its intervention to direct the Central Government to not deport them and other Rohingyas.

Earlier, India announced that it plans to deport around 40,000 Rohingya Muslim refugees living illegally in India. The government said that even those registered with the United Nations High Commission for Refugees would be deported.

The Rohingya Muslims live in India after fleeing Myanmar over the past decade. Nearly 15,000 have received refugee documentation, according to the United Nations, but India wants to deport them all.

Rohingyas are denied citizenship in the Buddhist-majority Myanmar and regarded as illegal immigrants, despite claiming roots that date back centuries.