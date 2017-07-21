Don't want Hindi, shout Pro-Kannada activists; deface Bengaluru metro signs

Pro- activists on Thursday staged protests at some metro stations here and defaced signages in by blackening them, as they continued their protest against the alleged imposition of the language.



Protests have been reported at Peenya, Rajajinagara, Yeshwanthpur, Jayanagara, Mysuru Road and Chickpete metro stations and wordings on the signages were blackened on a few of them, officials said.



They said following the protest, security near most of the metro stations in the city has been tightened by deploying additional forces.Activists belonging to Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, a pro- outfit, shouted "don't want Hindi" slogans and also against metro officials.As the activists tried to block the entrance of metro stations by staging the protest, police removed them and at a couple of stations protestors were detained, police said.Signages in at at least two metro stations in the city were covered earlier this month, following protests by pro- activists and on social media against "imposition" of the language.The protest against the "imposition" of in Bangalore metro triggered by the online campaign "#NammaMetroHindiBeda" has been gaining momentum since the beginning of this month.Development Authority (KDA) had also issued a notice to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on the issue.Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during his recent visit to Delhi had reportedly said he would lodge a protest with the Centre on "imposition" ofRecently, few activists belonging to a pro- outfit had defaced the name board of a few shops at a food court here for not bearing content in

