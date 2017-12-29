Don't want to be killed like Gauri Lankesh: Humans of Hindutva shuts down

It appears that some of us still can't handle, or perhaps understand, A popular page that parodies Right-wing fundamentalism and its adherents reportedly shut down after certain people, apparently unamused by the page's brand of humour, allegedly threatened its creator.



Humans of Hindutva, a page that lampoons right-wing fundamentalism, was taken down on Thursday evening. The creator of the page on Thursday claimed that he had deleted the page because he had received death threats. "I have no desire to end up like or Afrazul Khan," the anonymous creator wrote in a farewell note.

The anonymous creator posted the note on satyanash.com . "I'm quitting out of my own accord. I've not been banned or mass reported. I have recently received some threats to my life which I can't take lightly. I am outnumbered, live in a BJP state and come from a middle-class family with no political or police connections," the note read.

Referring to the murders of journalist and Mohammed Afrazul Khan, a Bengali migrant worker in Rajasthan who was hacked and burnt to death in an alleged case of 'Love Jihad', the page's creator said he has "no desire to end up" like them. He also asked those who had threatened him to leave him alone now that he has deleted the page. "I have no desire to end up like or Afrazul Khan. Actually, more than myself I worry for the safety of my family. I hope those who threatened me consider this as a victory and leave us alone. I have deleted the HOH (Humans of Hindutva) page and will delete this website soon. Congratulations to Hindutva on winning this David vs. Goliath fight."

"As for those who were kind enough to lend me their ears for the last eight months, I'd like to wish you all a Happy New Year. Cheers and alvida. Thanks for giving me some of your time," the note read at the end.

DailyO editor Jairaj Singh tweeted that the admin told him that "trolls" had gotten a "hold of his phone number" and were "sending him death threats".

Had a brief chat with my friend who runs the page. He told me that trolls have got a hold of his phone number and they're sending him death threats. He's scared for his wife and children, so he's shut the page for now. The nation can't take a joke. — Jairaj Singh (@JairajSinghR) December 28, 2017

Twitter poster Squint Neon, however, challenged the page admin's narration of the events that caused him to call it quits. The poster claimed in a tweet that the page was taken down by "for displaying hate speech" and that the admin was "playing victim card".





removed by for displaying hate speech and admin playing victim card saying he deleted because of threats by RW groups. media portals are declaring them as martyrs to demonize Hindutva groups. what kind of shameless liar these left-liberal thugs are. pic.twitter.com/WZetAbsGCa — Squint Neon (@squintneon) December 29, 2017 " removed by for displaying hate speech and admin playing victim card saying he deleted because of threats by RW groups. media portals are declaring them as martyrs to demonize Hindutva groups. what kind of shameless liar these left-liberal thugs are," the poster tweeted. "Had a brief chat with my friend who runs the page. He told me that trolls have got a hold of his phone number and they're sending him death threats. He's scared for his wife and children, so he's shut the page for now. The nation can't take a joke," Singh tweeted.

However, this is not the first time that the page was shut down. According to a Hindustan Times report, in September this year, the page was shut down after its admin said that it was not worth taking a bullet for. "I'm tired of explaining the intention behind my words again and again and again," the anonymous admin had said back then.

However, according to a thewire.in report, the page was back in operation just a few hours after the September shutdown. According to the report, the admin reactivated the page after receiving numerous messages from his readers. Back then, he had told the Indian Express: "I guess to stop now would be to play into the hands of the fascists I despise so I guess I’ll keep this going for a little longer."

The page was inspired by Brandon Stanton's famous 'Humans of New York' and featured satirical commentary on moral policing, cow vigilantes, casteism and other aspects of the Hindutva movement.