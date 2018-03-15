Don't worry, Air India not tweeting in Turkish yet. @airindiain was hacked

JUST IN
Business Standard

Agencies  |  Mumbai 

Air India's official Twitter account was hacked early in the morning for many hours before being restored, the airline said on Thursday.

Messages in Turkish language were posted on the official Twitter handle @airindiain, an Air India spokesperson said.

All the malicious contents posted on the handle have been removed and the official handle has now been restored, he said.

According to a senior airline official, Air India has commenced its investigation into the matter.

One of the posts by the hackers read, "Last minute important announcement. All our flights have been cancelled. From now on, we will fly with Turkish Airlines".


They changed the official handle @airindiain to @airindiaTR.

The group "I ayyAldAzt" claimed to be a Turkish Cypriot Army on their Twitter handle.

"Your account has been hacked by the Turkish cyber army Ayyildiz Tim. Your DM correspondence and important data have been captured," read another tweet before the official Air India Twitter handle was restored.

Air India has 1,46,000 followers on Twitter.
First Published: Thu, March 15 2018. 11:04 IST

