Donald Trump Jr in India: Sunil Mittal among 20 business leaders likely to meet

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

US President's son Donald Trump Jr, who is in India on a business trip, will hold a closed-door meeting with top industrialists in the national capital on Wednesday. The luncheon meeting at Birla House will be hosted by Congress leader Milind Deora and business leaders Deepak Parekh and Shobhana Bhartiya, sources said. Donald Trump Jr will attend another high-profile closed-door business event in Mumbai, which will be hosted by the Bombay Club. While only 20 top business leaders have been invited, sources have confirmed that Sunil Bharti Mittal will be in attendance. Rest of the names on the list are protected due to security reasons.

Also, no political leaders from Delhi are on the list.

First Published: Tue, February 20 2018. 07:34 IST

