Donald Trump Jr praises India's 'smiling' poor, says it makes nation unique

ANI  |  New Delhi [India] 

The United States President Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr., who is on a week-long visit to India, praised the poor people of the country for keeping a smile on their face even in the adverse conditions.

Trump Jr. said that the 'spirit' in the country is very much different from what is observed in other parts of the world, which makes it 'unique'.

"I don't want to be glib but you can see the poorest of the poor and there is still a smile on a face," Trump said on Tuesday to an Indian leading channel.

"I know some of the most successful businessmen in the world, and some of them are the most miserable people in the world," he added.

The Trump scion is scheduled to promote his family's real estate empire and the luxury Trump Tower projects in four cities.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump Jr. met real estate developers at Oberoi Hotel in New Delhi.

He also met members of real estate firms M3M India and Tribeca Developers.
First Published: Wed, February 21 2018. 10:36 IST

