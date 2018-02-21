Donald Trump Jr praises India's 'smiling' poor, says it makes nation unique

-
ALSO READ4 cities, 5 Trump Towers: US firm's luxurious residential projects in India Trump Jr in Pune today to launch tower with unit prices starting Rs 150 mn Donald Trump Jr to visit India today, Indo-Pacific ties, realty projects on agenda Donald Trump Jr in India: Sunil Mittal among 20 business leaders likely to meet Trump Towers enters North India; M3M, Tribeca Developers to invest Rs 12 bn
-
The United States President Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr., who is on a week-long visit to India, praised the poor people of the country for keeping a smile on their face even in the adverse conditions.
Trump Jr. said that the 'spirit' in the country is very much different from what is observed in other parts of the world, which makes it 'unique'.
"I don't want to be glib but you can see the poorest of the poor and there is still a smile on a face," Trump said on Tuesday to an Indian leading channel.
"I know some of the most successful businessmen in the world, and some of them are the most miserable people in the world," he added.
The Trump scion is scheduled to promote his family's real estate empire and the luxury Trump Tower projects in four cities.
Earlier on Tuesday, Trump Jr. met real estate developers at Oberoi Hotel in New Delhi.
He also met members of real estate firms M3M India and Tribeca Developers.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU