Donald Trump Jr to visit India in February-end to launch Trump Towers

Donald Trump Jr, of the Trump Organization, is expected to visit in late February to officially launch in Gurugram and is scheduled to visit four Indian cities to cover the sprawling Trump portfolio. He will also attend Global Business Summit in the capital. Global realty brand is making its debut in North through M3M and Tribeca Developers, which launched a luxury housing project last month in Gurugram entailing investments of Rs 12 billion. Commenting on his upcoming visit, said: " is such an incredible country and our brand has enjoyed tremendous success in the region for many years". "This trip is a celebration of all we have achieved, including the launch of the Trump developments in and Delhi which have been underway for many months. The teams in have been working very hard to deliver residences that are truly second to none and I am looking forward to visiting these spectacular projects very soon," said. is set to arrive here in late February to celebrate the official launch of Delhi-NCR, Tribeca Developers, which brought the Trump brand to the country, said in a statement. During his visit, will visit four Indian cities and the power-packed schedule covers a wide-ranging list of activities. will attend events in Delhi to celebrate the launch of Trump Tower Delhi- He will address The Economic Times Global Business Summit, as a keynote speaker, which will be attended by 500 top CEOs, policy makers and innovators from across the world. M3M and Tribeca have reported a sales bookings of over Rs 4.5 billion within the first 25 days of soft launch. Initially, the apartments, which will have three and four bedroom options, is being sold in a price range of Rs 50 million to Rs 1 billion. Trump Tower Kolkata, which was launched in late 2017, received sales bookings for 70 per cent of its residences in just two months. M3M Director said: "We are amazed by the sales response we have received in such a short period of time.

Customers have flocked in, reflecting the strength of the Trump brand and our product offering". Kalpesh Mehta, Founder of Tribeca, said: "We look forward to having Don (Trump Jr) back in again. What started off as a business plan on the back of a coffee napkin, in New York, seven years ago, has developed into something we are both proud of". In India, has developed a luxury project in Pune partnering with Panchshil Realty. It tied up with Lodha group in 2014 for housing project in In November 2017, Trump Tower was launched in comprising 140 ultra-luxury apartments and being developed by Unimark Group, RDB Group and Tribeca Developers. Gurugram housing project was launched last month. Tribeca has worked with the Trump brand for the last 5 years and has been instrumental in creating the largest portfolio of Trump project outside of