Donate blood regularly as Bihar faces shortfall of 84%: Sushil Modi

Citing the data compiled by Union govt, he said Delhi's stock is three times its blood requirement

Citing the data compiled by Union govt, he said Delhi's stock is three times its blood requirement

faces an "alarming" 84 per cent shortage in the estimated requirement for the needy, senior leader Sushil Kumar Modi said Tuesday and urged elected representatives to donate regularly.



"Only 16 per cent of the requirement is available in banks in Bihar. The shortfall of 84 per cent is alarming," he said at an event to mark the of the Assembly.



Modi and other legislators donated at a donation camp organised on the occasion.



Citing the data compiled by the Union government, he said Delhi's stock is three times its requirement.



has 146 per cent more than it requires, and 135 per cent and 105 per cent, he said.



The former deputy chief minister said needs 10.3 lakh units every year and a meagre 1.10 lakh units are available.



Six districts, including Araria and Jamui, lack banks, he said.



The senior leader said that in 2015-16, 550 donation camps were organised in as compared to 12,000 in and 2,000 in Odisha.



Modi used the occasion, which saw the presence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, to highlight the "poor handling" of donated due to non-availability of Component Separation Unit that segregates into plasma, platelets and RBCs.



"At present 6 component separation units are available at IGIMS, Patna, and one each in Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga," he said and demanded that the apparatus be made available in every medical college and hospital in the state.



The leader also exhorted legislators to donate eyes and organs after death.



As per the figures of the Union government, contributed just 30 eyes to 58,810 donated in 2015-16, which Tamil Nadu gave 11,000, Telangana 6,171 and 8,436.



He rued that there was only one eye bank at IGIMS in Bihar.

Press Trust of India