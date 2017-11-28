JUST IN
Donkeys jailed in UP for eating expensive plants, BJP leader sets them free

Locals apparently were amused to the hilt to see donkeys walk out of the prison gates rather than men

Agencies 

Bizarre news is not something new to Uttar Pradesh. On Monday, the district jail in Orai was witness to a unique sight as eight donkeys "incarcerated" for the last four days in the prison were let off, after a "recommendation" from a local BJP leader!

These donkeys had been "sent behind the bars" by Jail Superintendent Sita Ram Sharma, who lost his cool on the four-legged animals after they chewed up costly plants brought by the prison authorities for plantation inside the jail premises.

He said, "Various types of saplings were planted in the district jail premises for beautification."

"Those were damaged by the donkeys. Hence, I rounded them up," he added.

The owner of the donkeys apparently made many requests to prison authorities to let go the donkeys but to no avail.

He then did what most commoners do in Uttar Pradesh -- petition the politician.

Here he made a fervent appeal to local Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) leader Shakti Gahoi, who then went to the jailer and asked him to let the donkeys go.

"For two days, I could not find my horses and donkeys. When I came to know that they are in jail, I sought the help from local BJP leaders. With their intervention the animals were released," he said.

With a ruling party leader making the request, the prison official immediately signed the "release orders".

Locals apparently were amused to the hilt to see donkeys walk out of the prison gates rather than men, which is usually a common sight.

But then, this is Uttar Pradesh, and anything and everything is possible here!

 
First Published: Tue, November 28 2017. 09:02 IST

