Don't harm environment to meet energy needs: President on Paris Agreement

Observing that India is a signatory to the Paris Agreement and is committed to have a specific rate of reduction in carbon emission over the years, President on Friday warned against harming the environment to meet energy requirements.

Mukherjee inaugurated a Bio-Solar-Wind Microgrid Centre and Centre for Water and Environment Research at the Indian Institute of Engineering Science & Technology (IIEST), Shibpur, West Bengal, during the day. He also said that the facilities are crucial from the perspective of socio-economic development.

Mukherjee said that in present circumstances, energy availability has become uncertain with augmentation in power generation capacity unable to meet the rising demand for power of various consuming centers such as industry and household. A micro-management of power system using renewable energy sources will lead to self-sufficiency in high consuming destinations like institutions and industry.

He appreciated the innovations displayed by a large number of grassroot innovators during the annual Festival of Innovations at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The President said a large population of this country has no access to any form of electricity. He mentioned how important the availability of electricity is for ordinary people. However, the environment should not be harmed in the process of meeting the energy requirements.

He also called for addressing the problems of potable water.

"Access to water in the 21st century is a challenge. Potable water is not available to a large population in many villages in India. The demand for safe potable water is increasing rapidly with the exponential growth in population. This problem needs to be addressed," he said.