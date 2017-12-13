Double hundred is an anniversary gift to my wife Ritika, says Rohit Sharma

India stand-in skipper dedicated his third double century to his wife on the occasion of their second marriage anniversary today.



"I'm happy my wife is here with me on this special day. I know she would have liked this gift from me. She has been my strength. She has always been there for me. You go through so much stress in this sport, and having them around is always special," Rohit said at the post-match press conference.



"This is our second anniversary, but more than that, we won the game. We were determined to do the right things in the middle, and right till the end we did that. As a group, we are looking forward to Vizag," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)