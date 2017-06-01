Download admit card for UPSC Enforcement/Accounts Officers (EPFO) exam 2018

Enforcement/Accounts Officers Hall Ticket

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is set to conduct the exam for the recruitment of Enforcement officers/ Accounts officers in the Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO). The Commission hires the eligible and deserving candidates for various vacancies. The exam includes General English (100 Marks, 2 hrs), General Knowledge (50 Marks, 1 hr), Mathematics (50 Marks, 1 hr) and Accounts/Statistics/Mathematics (100 Marks, 2 hrs).

The Eligible candidates who applied for the same can download the Hall Ticket online. The following easy steps will help you access your Admit Card which is the essential document to be produced at the time of examination.

1. Visit the official site of the Commission www. gov.in

2. Search for the Admit Card link

3. You will be directed to the link of e-Admit Card for Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer, EPFO, Ministry of Labour and Employment

4. Click on the Press Here tab of the Link

5. On the new page, choose one: By Application Number of By Roll Number

How to Download Call Letter (By Application Number)

• Once you click “By Application Number”, a window pops up asking for Application Number, Date of Birth and Captcha Code. Fill them all and click on the Submit button.

• Now you will get your Accounts Officer Hall ticket. Take out the printout of Call Letter.

How to Download EO/AO Admit Card (By Roll Number)

• Click on the By Roll Number button

• Enter your Roll No, Date of Birth and Captcha Code

• Fill in the details and click on the Submit button to get Call Letter.

• The Union Public Service Commission Admit Card will be generated.

• Take the printout of the Card and produce it at the time of examination.

Keep in mind that the assortment of the candidates will be based on their performance in written examination and interview. Once you get your Admit Card 2018 instantly, keep visiting the official site for notifications. Interview date, time and venue will be communicated on their official site.