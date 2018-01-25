Draw lessons from 73-day standoff to avoid another Doklam: PLA to Rawat

The on Thursday criticised Bipin Rawat's recent remarks that is a disputed territory, asserting that it is very much part of China, and should draw lessons from the 73-day standoff to avoid similar incidents in the future. Reacting for the first time to Gen Rawat's comments, Colonel Wu Qian, spokesman of the Chinese Ministry of Defence, told a media briefing that is part of Gen Rawat earlier this month said that needs to shift focus from its border with Pakistan to that of and spoke of pressure being exerted by Beijing along the (LAC). "The People's Liberation Army (PLA) of has occupied the area in the west of Torsa nullah called northern At the actual spot the two sides have disengaged. The tents remain.

The observation posts remain. This is a territory disputed between and China," the army chief had said on January 12 on the eve of the Army Day. Wu said: "the remarks of the Indian side also shows that the illegal crossing of the Indian border troops is clear in fact and nature". "Donglong (Dokalam) is part of China," Wu said, while responding to the recent remarks of Gen Rawat that the is a disputed territory between and Wu said the Indian side should draw lessons from the incident to avoid similar incidents in the future. Troops of and were locked in a 73-day-long standoff in since June 16 after the Indian side stopped construction of a road in the disputed area by the Chinese Army. and have a dispute over The face-off had ended on August 28. Referring to Gen Rawat's remarks that should take the neighbouring countries along with it, Wu said: "I want to emphasis that the country should be treated equally regardless of its size. "The concept sphere of influence is demonstration of Cold War mentality. The Chinese side (is) always opposed to it," he said. Rawat had said that countries like Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, Bangladesh, and have to be kept on board as part of a broader strategy to deal with China, and must make "wholehearted" efforts to continue extending support to them. Wu also denied reports that plans to establish a military base or counter-terrorism base in "The report on building a military base in is totally groundless," he added.