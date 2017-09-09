DRDO carries out successful tests of anti-tank Nag missile

India's indigenously developed third generation anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) Nag has been successfully flight tested by premier defence research organisation in deserts of Rajasthan, marking completion of development trials.



The defence ministry said Nag has been successfully flight tested twice by the against two different targets yesterday in Rajasthan. The missile can hit a target up to seven km.



"The has successfully hit both the targets under different ranges and conditions with very high accuracy as desired by the armed forces," the ministry said.India has been trying to ramp up its military capability in sync changing security dynamics in the region.The defence ministry said yesterday's flight tests and the trials in June marked the successful completion of development trials of Nag missile."With these two successful flight trials, and the flight test conducted earlier in June in the peak of summer, the complete functionality of along with launcher system NAMICA has been established and marked the successful completion of development trials of Nag missile," it said.