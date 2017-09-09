DRDO carries out successful tests of anti-tank Nag missile

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

DRDO. Photo: ANI
India's indigenously developed third generation anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) Nag has been successfully flight tested by premier defence research organisation DRDO in deserts of Rajasthan, marking completion of development trials.

The defence ministry said Nag has been successfully flight tested twice by the DRDO against two different targets yesterday in Rajasthan. The missile can hit a target up to seven km.


"The ATGM Nag missile has successfully hit both the targets under different ranges and conditions with very high accuracy as desired by the armed forces," the ministry said.

India has been trying to ramp up its military capability in sync changing security dynamics in the region.

The defence ministry said yesterday's flight tests and the trials in June marked the successful completion of development trials of Nag missile.

"With these two successful flight trials, and the flight test conducted earlier in June in the peak of summer, the complete functionality of Nag ATGM along with launcher system NAMICA has been established and marked the successful completion of development trials of Nag missile," it said.

