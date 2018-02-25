DRDO successfully carries out test flight of Rustom 2 drone in Karnataka

India's premier institute on Sunday carried out "successful" of its drone, a medium-altitude long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), at Chalakere in Karnataka's Chitradurga district. is being developed on the lines of predator drones of the US to carry out surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) roles for the armed forces with an endurance of 24 hours, officials said. " successfully flew its today (Sunday) at its Aeronautical Test Range (ATR) at Chalakere at Chitradurga.

This flight assumes significance due to the fact that this is the first flight in user configuration with higher power engine," a statement read. The and Development Organisation (DRDO) said the was "successful" and all its parameters were "normal". is capable of carrying different combinations of payloads like synthetic aperture radar, electronic intelligence systems and situational awareness payloads, officials said. chairman S Christopher, its Director General of Aeronautical System CP Ramanarayanan, DG Electronics and Communication Systems J Manjula and other senior scientists witnessed the The around Rs 15-billion project was initiated considering the requirement of the Army, Navy and Air Force. The has been designed and developed by Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) of the DRDO, and aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd and Bharat Electronics Ltd are its production partners.