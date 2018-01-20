Dressing down: New generation of designers creates individualistic fashion

As I speak with Shani Himanshu, founder of the fashion label 11.11/eleven eleven, he is heading to Mumbai international airport. For his “airport look”, he is dressed from head to toe in khadi. “I am wearing a kala cotton khadi denim jacket with my track pants, made from fibre sourced from the dev vruksha.

This is organic tree cotton, single spindle-spun, with zero count and dyed beautifully in indigo,” he says. The garment is very contemporary — I imagine it will look just as chic on the streets of Paris as it exudes comfort and convenience at Mumbai ...