Drinking three to five cups of regularly may reduce the risk of and cirrhosis, according to a report.

The report presented at the Royal Society of Medicine in London discussed potential impact of moderate consumption on chronic liver disease, and cirrhosis.

“Liver disease is on the rise and it is important that we understand how coffee, one of the most popular drinks in the world, and diet affects the disease,” said Graeme Alexander, from the University College London in the UK.

“Research suggests that may reduce the risk of and it is important patients have access to dietary information and advice from care professionals in a manner that is easy for them to understand and act upon,” Alexander said.

Meta-analyses have suggested that consumption versus no consumption is associated with up to a 40 per cent risk reduction of liver cancer, although this appears to be a dose-dependent relationship.

Research from the US and Italy suggests that consumption is consistently associated with a reduced risk of cirrhosis, with a potential risk reduction of 25-70 per cent, according to the report.

Another research suggests an inverse association between consumption and risk of chronic liver disease, with an average risk reduction of 25-30 per cent in low consumers, and up to 65 per cent in high consumers.

“Liver disease is a silent killer as often there are no symptoms until it’s too late,” Judi Rhys, from the British Liver Trust. “ is something that is easily accessible to everyone and regularly drinking it - filtered, instant or espresso - may make a difference in preventing and, in some cases, slowing down the progression of liver disease,” said Rhys.