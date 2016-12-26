Driverless cars can save time, fuel in platoons: Study

that drive in large packs could save more time and fuel as these autonomous vehicles experience less aerodynamic drag when driving close together, according to a new study.



However, assembling a vehicle platoon to deliver packages between distribution centres, or to transport passengers between stations, requires time, researchers said.



The first vehicle to arrive at a station must wait for others to show up before they can all leave as a platoon, creating inevitable delays.



Now, engineers at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US have studied a simple vehicle-platooning scenario and determined the best ways to deploy vehicles in order to save fuel and minimise delays.



The analysis shows relatively simple, straightforward schedules may be the optimal approach for saving fuel and minimising delays for autonomous vehicle fleets.



Press Trust of India